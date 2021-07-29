Construction work of Rs 1500 cr National Highway approved in Punjab

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced construction work of four and six-lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K).



"Construction work of Four/Six lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K) including Spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana has been approved in the state of Punjab with a budget of Rs 1501.02 Cr. #PragatiKaHighway," Gadkari tweeted.

The development of Economic Corridors has been emphasized under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The planned 25,344 km national highway would give connectivity to economically important production and consumption centres. (ANI)

