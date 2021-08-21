Container ship Ever Given crosses Suez Canal for return trip

Cairo, Aug 21 (IANS) The Panamanian-flagged and Japanese-owned ship Ever Given has crossed the Suez Canal for the first time since it blocked the vital waterway for six days in March, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

"The 400-metre, 220,000-ton container ship that was docked at the UK port of Felixstowe, has returned to Port Said on Thursday night," said the statement issued on FRiday.