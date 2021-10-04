Contaminated water kills 6 in K'taka dist, admin on high alert

Considering the emergency, the district administration has stationed two ambulances in the village to shift patients quickly to hospitals in case anyone develops symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Oct 4 (IANS) The administration of Karnataka's newly created Vijayanagar districtis on high alert after the death toll due to consumption of contaminated water in Makarabbi village in Hoovinahadagali taluk of the state rose to 6.

The deceased are identified as Lakshmamma, Basamma Havanooru, Neelappa Belavagi, Goneppa, Mahadevappa and Kenchamma, all from Makarabbi village. As many as 200 people who fell sick after drinking contaminated water are being treated at Ballary, Hospet, Hubballi, Haveri and other hospitals.

Two people died on September 23 and another person, a 50-year woman succumbed on October 1.

Sources said Makarabbi village where the tragedy took place has a population of more than 2,000 people. During installation of new pipeline to borewells, old pipes got damaged and sewage water got mixed up with drinking water.

More than 50 people whose health condition turned critical have been shifted to various hospitals in Hubballi, Davanagere, Haveri, Ballary and other places. Sources say that many are still in a critical state.

Taluk Health Inspector Dr Vinod said that 9 cases of vomiting and loose motion were reported first on Aug 26 and they were admitted to a nearby hospital. They responded to the treatment and recovered. A team of officers visited the village and collected three samples of water. Among these, 2 samples report showed that the water is unfit to be used for drinking purposes.

On September 23, cases of vomiting and loose motion were reported again. The district administration opened a temporary hospital at the village and two ambulances were stationed to shift the patients in case of emergency, he explained.

The action has been taken to close three bore wells and a well in the village. The water is being provided by tankers and a RO plant has also been established in the village, he explained.

--IANS

mka/skp/