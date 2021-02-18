Contest against 'bhaipo' first, bring your son into politics: Mamata challenges Amit Shah

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'Didi-bhaipo' (aunt-nephew) jibe, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged Shah to contest against her nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and then think about fighting her.



Addressing a public meeting at Pailan here, Banerjee said, "Every day you (Amit Shah) are saying 'Bhaipo' (nephew). So, if you have to say 'Didi' and nephew, then I challenge Amit Shah to first contest elections against Abhishek Banerjee and then me."

Attacking Amit Shah further, Mamata said, "Your son is also my nephew. How has he become the leader of Cricket? How has he become the owner of hundreds of crores of rupees? Remember your son will not be exempted from the charge of corruption. You cannot hide your son and abuse others. I am challenging you to bring your son into politics."

Defending Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata said the former is an elected leader by the people and was not sent to Rajya Sabha through a direct entry.

"I did not make him (Abhishek Banerjee) deputy chief minister. I did not make him chief minister. He just became an MP elected by you (people)," she stated.

On the bomb attack on state minister Jakir Hossain, the TMC chief said, "Jakir is my most popular leader. I think they (Centre) will start the election from Kolkata, Murshidabad and Malda. So, whoever did it, their target was to kill Zakir and remove him. A proper investigation should be done and we already prepared an SIT which will investigate every angle."

"Why was there no light in the railway station (Nimtita)? Why was there no railway officer after the incident took place? Jakir will go via rail they knew this surely, although they did not arrange any security. Railway property and everything inside station come under the jurisdiction of railway police, not under the state police," added Mamata.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Bharatiya Janata Party's fifth 'Poribortan Yatra' in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district and held a roadshow at Namkhana here. Shah is on a two-day visit to poll bound West Bengal.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

