Contesting elections from Nandigram Didi's biggest mistake: PM Modi

Sonarpur (South 24 Parganas - West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's contesting elections from Nandigram is Didi's biggest mistake as if she loses it will become very difficult for TMC to function as a party.



"Some people in TMC had decided to field Mamata Didi from another seat but some intelligent persons told her that it would be her second biggest mistake. Some people told her that if she would lose both seats, it will become very difficult for TMC to function as a party," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally in the Sonarpur area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.

PM Modi further said, "Her party is now saying that Didi will fight Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. This means --- Didi has conceded defeat in Bengal.... and Didi is finding places for herself outside Bengal!"

Slamming Mamata for questioning the Election Commission, the Prime Minister said, "Didi is abusing EC and questioning the security forces when she is unable to get 'Chappa Vote' (false vote)."

"10 years ago, Didi used to believe a lot in the same security forces and Election Commission that she is defaming today. These same agencies and EVM were good when they helped you to power in Bengal for 10 years," he added.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)