Continuing with Praveen Prakash prejudicial to fair polls: Andhra SEC

Amaravati, Jan 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday wrote to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, saying that he has invoked plenary powers to transfer senior IAS officer Praveen Prakash, as his continuation in the general administration department is allegedly prejudicial to the free and fair conduct of panchayat elections.

"The commission has come to a conclusion that his continuance is prejudicial to free and fair elections as he is at the fulcrum of the administration, directly dealing with the collectors and SPs, and is privy to influence their action and outcomes against public interest," claimed Kumar in the letter issued on Thursday.

He alleged that Prakash chose not to implement orders despite specific directives from the commission and held him responsible for failing to receive nominations from the candidates on Monday in accordance with the original schedule, which had to be revised.

"On the basis of the information available and following its discreet enquiries, the commission has reached a well-considered view that the principal secretary was primarily responsible for scuttling the video conference convened on January 23 meant to review the poll preparedness as well as impart instructions to the collectors," he asserted.

Kumar continued to allege that the bureaucrat had also imparted instructions to the collectors and SPs as well as other officials not to participate in the commission meetings.

"The collectors were apparently instructed not to cooperate with the poll process as well. As a result of the non-preparedness on the part of the district collectors, the commission was forced to reschedule the Phase I of the elections. This is a totally unconscionable act and merits serious action in the fitness of things," claimed the SEC.

Kumar said that therefore, he had come to an inexorable conclusion that the failure on the part of the state administration to receive the nominations of contesting candidates on Monday was solely attributable to the failure on the part of the general administration department headed by Prakash.

"The State Election Commission invokes its plenary powers under Article 243 read with Article 324 to transfer Prakash, with a view to ensure free and fair elections. He is barred during the course of elections to have interaction with district collectors and superintendents of police and any other officers who either directly or indirectly deal with matters relating to elections," he ordered.

Kumar said these orders will come into play with immediate effect, highlighting that he is compelled to do so as a few of his earlier orders were not implemented.

He reminded that Prakash acted in a prejudicial way to scuttle polls upheld by a division bench of the high court, headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, and also the Supreme Court.

Prakash is also the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and one of his trusted confidantes.

