Contrary to wife's claims, Mehul Choksi approached and 'befriended' me: Barbara Jabarica

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Barbara Jabarica, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's alleged girlfriend, on Wednesday said that contrary to claims made by his wife Priti, the businessman had been the first to approach and 'befriend' her.



Speaking to ANI, Barbara said: "Raj (Mehul Choksi) was the one who approached me, asked my number and 'befriended me', totally the opposite of what his wife says."

She also disclosed that Choksi had introduced himself as Raj to her. "I know him (Mehul Choksi) since last August and met with him in Jolly Harbour when I rented Airbnb accommodation near where he also lives. He introduced himself as Raj. Between August and April, he was always texting me but I replied to him once a month," she earlier said in an exclusive interview to ANI.

According to Barbara, Choksi made a lot of effort to convince her to join the diamond business with him. She also spoke to ANI about the much talked about ring, which he reportedly gifted to her.

"I think, one of the main intentions why he gave me this jewellery was that he wanted to convince me to get involved with his jewellery business," said Barbara.

"He lied to his country, clients, to me about his name, background, jewellery and so on. I would question and many people would question now that has he ever said the truth about anything," added Barbara.

Talking about her relations with Choksi, she said, "I made this clear in a few interviews that I wasn't his (Mehul Choksi) girlfriend and he's not my sugar daddy or anything like that. I've my own income and business. I don't need his cash, support, hotel booking, fake jewellery, or anything like that."

In his recent complaint to the Antiguan Police Commissioner, Choksi claimed that he was attacked by eight to 10 men while he was on his way to meet a woman named Barbara Jabarica, with whom he claimed to have 'friendly terms'.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank. (ANI)

