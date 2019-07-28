Contribute in making UP a one trillion dollar economy by 2024, says Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed to private investors to contribute in making Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2024 in his address here at the second groundbreaking ceremony for projects of the UP Investors Summit.

"I thank you all for your interest in investing in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I hope we will all work together to make UP a 1 trillion economy by 2024," said CM Yogi during his speech.Describing the role of private investors, the Chief Minister said that private investors helped change the perception of Uttar Pradesh in front of the world.Citing Kumbh Mela as an example, he said the only reason Kumbh was successfully organized with over 240 million visitors was because of the participation of investors in an Investor Summit held prior to the event which helped bring a change in the perception on the state.In his speech, CM Yogi called Uttar Pradesh "a land of limitless opportunities" and outlined the government's work in improving connectivity in the state with special mentions to key projects undertaken by the government in improving land and air connectivity.Sectors like Tourism and Solid waste-management were also touted as areas with great scope for investment.Chief Minister Yogi also expressed hopes for the state to organise a global investor summit for UP next year.The second groundbreaking ceremony of projects was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. (ANI)