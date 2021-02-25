Contribute to country's progress, Union Min to post-doc fellows

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Rattan lal Kataria, on Thursday urged the newly inducted post-doctoral fellows of Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) to contribute to the country's progress under the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

During an interaction, Kataria said, "In these two years, you should understand the current social and economic issues of the country, research upon them and suggest ways for the country to fight them effectively."

Kataria further added that the Central government in the last five years has made special efforts to improve research.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on December 7, 2017 to accelerate the process of research on social and economic issues.

