'Contribute towards nation building through whatever you do'

"Our motto should be to make our country and our democracy stronger and more vibrant. Make it a habit to contribute for the nation building whatever you do," the Speaker said while participating in 'Basti Mahotsava' which represents the diversity and cultural mosaic of India with its amalgamation of Indian arts, culture and economy.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday appealed countrymen to contribute towards nation-building whatever they do, suggesting that the habit will make Indian democracy stronger and more accountable.

Birla was the chief guest in the event in Uttar Pradesh.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India self-reliant, Birla said the event besides being a socio-cultural event is also an opportunity to showcase Indian products and to expand market for them.

Noting India's collective approach in fight against Covid-19, the Speaker said that unlike several other countries, India could successfully fight the social and economic challenges of the pandemic because of the collective efforts of the 130-crore people.

Lok Sabha Speaker said that our democracy has a long heritage of its own and it should not be mistaken as post-Independence product. "Over the period time, our democracy has successfully addressed the aspirations of our people from all sections of the society."

Former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Members of Parliament Jagadambika Pal, Ravi Kishan, Harish Dwivedi and Pankaj Chaudhury and several MLAs from Uttar Pradesh were present in the event.

--IANS

rak/rt