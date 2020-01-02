Controversial Congress orator arrested in TN

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu police have arrested the controversial Tamil orator belonging to the Congress, Nellai Kannan, for his provocative speech made at an event last week.

The police picked up Nellai Kannan from hotel in Perambalur on Wednesday.

The arrest came hours after Chennai police detained former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishan, senior BJP leader La Ganesan, party national Secretary H. Raja, and former state party chief C.P. Radhakrishnan for protesting here demanding the arrest of Nellai Kannan.

At an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Saturday, Kannan had said that he was puzzled why the Muslims have not yet killed Modi and Shah. He had also made critical comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others.