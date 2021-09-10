Controversy again over Jinnah portrait in AMU

Aligarh (UP), Sep 10 (IANS) The portrait of Jinnah has returned to haunt Aligarh Muslim University once again.

The BJP unit in Aligarh has now written a letter with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the removal of the portrait of Jinnah from the campus.

BJP spokesperson in Aligarh, Shivang Tiwari, warned that they will force the authorities to take down the portrait, "if the AMU authorities did not remove it themselves."