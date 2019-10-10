Controversy as Cong overseas unit meets anti-India UK MP

The delegation of UK Chapter of Overseas Congress was led by its President Kamalpreet Dhaliwal, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and some other top leaders of the party.

"A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long," tweeted Corbyn who is a known anti-India British leader.

The ruling BJP soon lashed out at the Congress. It tweeted, "Appalling! @INCIndia owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!" As the controversy erupted, the Indian Overseas Congress UK tweeted: "Our meeting with @jeremycorbyn was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his party & to reiterate that J&K is an internal matter & outside intervention will not be accepted. @BJP4India's malicious statements are another attempt to distract people from their failures." The Overseas Congress is headed by Sam Pitroda, a close aide of the Gandhi family. The controversy could harm the Congress electorally as Maharashtra and Haryana are set for Assembly polls in 10 days from now and the ruling BJP might rake up the issue.