Controversy erupts over KMC map not showing PoK as Indian

Kolkata, Jan 26 (IANS) The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Sunday landed in a controversy by posting a distorted map of India on social media that did not show Chinese-occupied Aksai Chin and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of the country.

In KMC's Republic Day message that contained a picture of Mayor Firhad Hakim and was posted on Facebook, the two regions were found to be missing, leading to a furore.

The state BJP's twitter handle attacked Hakim and wanted to know whether Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was endorsing Pakistan's stand.

"Why is @FirhadHakim, the Mayor of Kolkata, promoting an Indian map that doesn't have POJK & aAksai Chin' on the official KMC portal? Is @mamataofficial endorsing Pakistan's stand? Our Home Minister @AmitShah ji has proclaimed in Parliament, 'Jaan de denge hum Kashmir ke liye'," the BJP said on twitter. A large number of Twitter users also expressed their disgust over the distorted map, following which the Kolkata Municipal Corporation deleted the map. Hakim, who ordered an inquiry, alleged that it was a conspiracy to malign him and the KMC. "I have heard about it. I have asked the Municipal Commissioner to condUct a probe. A proper FIR will be filed. Somebody has hatched a conspiracy to give a bad name to KMC and me. I have ordered that action be taken as per law," he said. However, BJP General secretary Sayantan Basu demanded Hakim's resignation and a probe by a neutral agency. "The West Bengal government always endorses the stand of the Pakistan Prime Minister and not that of his Indian counterpart. Their viewpoint is reflected in various documents. This is the latest example. "We demand resignation of the KMC Mayor and a probe by an impartial agency. The Chief Minister should also come out with a statement on the issue," said Basu. ssp/vd