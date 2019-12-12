Controversy on Ayodhya issue 'deliberately' embroiled by Congress, we resolved it peacefully: PM

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cornered Congress on the Ayodhya issue and said that the controversy over the matter was deliberately embroiled by the opposition party and asserted that the BJP-led government resolved it peacefully.



"The controversy over the Ram Janmabhoomi, which had been going on for centuries, was deliberately embroiled by the Congress. We had said, in our manifesto, that the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute will be resolved in a peaceful manner. We kept our promise and resolved it peacefully. Now as you can see, the path for construction of a grand Ram Temple is open," Modi said while addressing a public rally here.

Last month, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)