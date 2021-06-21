Controversy over UP IPS officer's alleged tweet

Lucknow, June 21 (IANS) A 2014 batch IPS officer, Gaurav Banswal, has landed in controversy after a tweet posted from his profile said that he has stayed on a non-cadre IPS post for one year.

However, on Sunday, the tweet and the account of the IPS was deactivated.

ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar said that the matter has come to his notice and Gaurav Banswal has informed about his Twitter account being hacked in the past.