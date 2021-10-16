Conventional terror activities, drone moves among key threat perceptions: NSG DG

While speaking on the sideline of the even of 37th Raising Day of the NSG, Ganapathy said "conventional terror activities at a few places in the country and use of drones for carrying payloads and smuggling of arms are being analyzed among major terror threat perceptions".Mentioning that the NSG is ready to face all terror activities in any situation, the officer suggested that all security forces should prepare themselves to face drone challenges."Drone warfare is a new challenge for everyone and we will have to technologically upgrade ourselves. We have almost upgraded ourselves to deal with the drone challenges but the major issue is that every force needs to enhance its anti-drone capabilities be it a border guarding force, armed force or police forces because it is a very easy way to do any mischieve through this way," said the officer, adding "NSG has upgraded itself to deal drone challenges".As far as conventional threat perceptions are concerned, Ganapathy said the NSG is always prepared to deal in case of any terror attack if the government deploys as per the need of the hour.The officer said that NSG constantly evaluates situations both inside and out of the country to deal with any kind of situation. "But, the ultimate threat is related to terrorism and we should prepare ourselves to deal with terror activities."The officer said NSG training continues accordingly and "at the end, we should be ready for any danger".The 1986 batch IPS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, Ganapathy said the preparation of any security force should be better than the terrorists. "Our training should be better than them, our weapon should be better than them, this will be our effort so that we can stay ahead of them."Asked why NSG has not been used in any operation despite its deployment in Jammu and Kashmir for nearly two years, Ganapathy said any deployment is done only on the orders of the government, clarifying "NSG specifically operates only in special circumstances like hijacking, a hostage situation and room intervention incident"."No requisition situation has come so far linked to any such incident. I hope that in case of any such incident in future, NSG will be called and we will be able to demonstrate our ability," the officer said.Replying to the question if there is any plan to open more regional Centres of NSG, Ganapathy said "there is no current plan as all regional hubs are now adequate across the country from where our response time will be less". (ANI)