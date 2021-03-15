Convicted Greek terrorist ends hunger strike

Dimitris Koufodinas, 62, who is serving 11 life sentences as the main hitman in many murders committed by the now-defunct terrorist group "November 17" (17 N), had been hospitalised in the public General Hospital of Lamia since February 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

Athens, March 15 (IANS) A convicted Greek terrorist has ended his two-month hunger strike which he had started over his transfer to another prison, his lawyer and a local hospital announced.

He was on hunger strike since January 8 demanding his transfer to Korydallos prison in a Piraeus port suburb.

As of Sunday, following the patient's request, he is gradually fed, while being treated in the intensive care unit and his condition remains serious, an e-mailed statement from the hospital said.

Koufodinas' hunger strike had opened a heated debate in Greece.

His lawyers claimed he was denied his rights.

But courts have dismissed many requests submitted by his lawyers lately.

The government repeatedly stated that he demanded preferential treatment and would not give in any blackmails.

"November 17" had been active in Greece since 1975.

Koufodinas was identified as the group's main hitman during the trial that followed his arrest and the dismantling of the group in 2002.

He was convicted in 2003, along with a dozen other group members, for their roles in more than 100 attacks carried out between 1975 and 2000 that killed 23 Greek, US, British and Turkish nationals.

--IANS

ksk/