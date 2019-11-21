Convoy of K'taka Home Minister crosses police checkpoint despite request from officials to stop

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 : A convoy of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai crossed a police checkpoint despite the request to stop in an area in Mandya district in the state.



Bommai was in the car when the incident took place on Wednesday.

In a video, a series of cars were seen crossing the checkpoint barricade even when a police officer was seen trying to stop them.

Reacting on the same, Congress spokesperson, VS Ugrappa said, "Election norms and rules are same and applicable to everybody including the Chief Minister or the Home Minister. If at all, the Home Minister doesn't stop the vehicle when the police officials ask to stop the vehicle, it is an offence and he should be booked for not stopping the vehicle as per the electoral norms."

Meanwhile, the state will be going in by-polls in 15 assembly constituencies, including K.R. Pete in Mandya district.

