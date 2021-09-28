Coordination between science, agriculture important for nation's development: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the coordination between science and agriculture is important for the development of the nation in the 21st Century and for the last six to seven years, Science and Technology are being used on priority for finding the solution to the challenges faced by the agriculture sector.



The Prime Minister was speaking at the event where he dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation.

"The coordination between science and agriculture is important for the 21st century India. These new crop varieties are dedicated to the farmers with the modern thinking," PM Modi said.

"In the last 6-7 years, Science and Technology are being used on priority for solutions to the challenges in agriculture. Especially in the changing season, in line with new situations, our focus is on nutritious seeds."

The Prime Minister said that these new varieties of crops will help in making India malnutrition-free.

Recalling the locust attack during the previous year, PM Modi said, "During the fight against Corona, we saw how swarms of locusts attacked several states. By making several efforts, India had stopped the attacks and had saved farmers from suffering huge losses."

The crop varieties have been launched by the Prime Minister in a pan-India programme organised at all Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institutes, State and Central Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs).

During the programme, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance in Raipur.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also distributed Green Campus Award to Agricultural Universities, as well as interacted with farmers who use innovative methods.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the event. (ANI)