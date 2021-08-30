Cop arrested for wife's murder in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 30 (IANS) A local policeman was arrested on Monday for the murder of his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police said constable Muhammad Irfan Manhas and his mother were arrested for the murder of Irfan's wife, Shahnaz Akhtar, a school teacher.

"Shahnaz was strangled to death by Irfan and his wife. They dumped the body of the slain woman about 100 metres away from their residence in the Keri Gulatta village.