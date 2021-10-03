Cop booked for kidnapping, thrashing businessman in UP

According to Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Singh, sub inspector Ajay Kumar was investigating a case of cheque bounce pending in Bulandshahr against the businessman, Abhishek Tiwari.

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 3 (IANS) A sub inspector posted in Bulandshahr has been booked along with three others for allegedly kidnapping and brutally thrashing a businessman in Aligarh.

"The cop flouted a number of norms. He went out of his jurisdiction. The case did not fall in the category of heinous crimes and did not merit arrest as punishment was less than seven years. Kumar left the district without informing seniors and indulged in alleged illegal acts and hence has been suspended and an inquiry was set up," the SSP said.

According to the victim's complaint to police, about 10 people arrived in a car at his factory on the night of September 30 and started beating him up.

"One pointed a revolver at me and another started kicking me. Some called up police but when local cops reached the spot, a man who was in a police uniform identified himself as Ajay Kumar, Bulandshahr Kotwali in charge. Then they shoved me into the car and drove off. I asked them why they were thrashing me and where they were taking me, but they did not say anything. They beat me up, drove around for a while and then suddenly turned back and dropped me at Harduaganj police station (Aligarh)," said the complainant.

Harduaganj station house officer Rajesh Kumar said an FIR has been registered against Ajay Kumar and three others, including an unidentified person, under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Inspector general (Meerut range), meanwhile, said an inquiry has been instituted and the accused sub-inspector has been suspended.

This comes days after six police personnel were booked in Gorakhpur for allegedly killing a Kanpur-based businessman.

