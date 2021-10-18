Cop commits suicide in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 18 (IANS) A police constable, identified as Anil Rai, shot himself dead with his service carbine at the model barrack of Varanasi rural police lines.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and the constable died on the spot.

SP Varanasi rural district, Amit Verma, said: "Rai had five cartridges in the magazine of his carbine and he suffered the same number of injuries in his stomach. Forensic experts have joined in the investigation to ascertain whether it was suicide or accidental firing."