Cop found dead in mysterious circumstances

Sambhal (UP), Feb 28 (IANS) A 26-year-old police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the barracks of Naraura Bairaj flyover police post under Gunnaur police station in Sambhal.

He had been married two months ago.

The deceased, Shailendra Yadav, 26, was deputed at Sambhal Police Lines and was on duty at Naraura police picket under Gunnaur police station limits on Saturday when he was found lying unconscious in the barracks.