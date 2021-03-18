Cop found murdered in Bihar's Saran district

The deceased, Rana Ravi Ranjan Pratap Singh was deployed in the Mufassil police station in Samastipur district. He was on leave at the time of visiting his native village Naraon in Saran district, police said.

Patna, March 18 (IANS) A police sub-inspector has been found murdered in Bihar's Saran district, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, his family said that on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Singh went to the vegetable market and made a call to his relative at 7 p.m., which was his last call. When he did not return home till 8 p.m., the family members called him but his phone was switched off.

Aman Pratap Singh, son of the sub-inspector, lodged a missing complaint at the Avatar Nagar police station.

On Wednesday evening, the S-I's dead body was found in an agricultural field near the Dumri-Juara railway station.

Santosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Saran district said: "Prima facie, it appears to be case of murder. We are investigating the incident."

--IANS

ajk/dpb