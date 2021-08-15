Cop in PM security 'faints' at Red Fort, rushed to hospital

The incident occurred after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his speech on 75th Independence Day. As people started moving out, the policeman fell unconscious near the entry gate number 4C.

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) A Delhi Police personnel deployed in the Prime Minister's security unit at the Red Fort during the Independence Day event on Sunday, fainted 'due to the heat'.

Other personnel immediately jumped into action and rushed him to the Indian Army Camp at the Red Fort for medical aid.

A woman police of the same security unit told IANS, "We are from Delhi Police but our dress is plain safari suit as we are part of the Prime Minister's security. We are always deployed at PM's programmes," said the Delhi Police personnel.

The actual cause of the policeman collapsing was yet not clear, senior Delhi Police officials said the personnel collapsed due to heat. He was later taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

