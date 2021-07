Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) A personal security officer (PSO) of a politician was injured on Monday in a misfire from his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police sources said Altaf Hussain Chechi, posted as security guard of J&K Apni Party chief coordinator Fazal Muhammad, was injured in misfire from his own service rifle in Chandusa village of Baramulla district.