Cop killed in Bihar encounter with liquor mafia

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector in Bihar's Sitamarhi district was killed in an encounter with a liquor mafia gang while a guard sustained injuries on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said that a smuggler was also killed.
The encounter took place in Kunwari village around 12.15 pm.
P.N. Sahu, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sitamarhi confirmed the incident.
Sahu said that there was information about Sub Inspector Dinesh Ram posted in Majorganj police station who sustained gunshot injuries and later succumbed in Sadar hospital.
There strict liquor prohibition laws in Bihar.
--IANS
