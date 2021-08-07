  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Cop killed in terrorist firing at Kulgam in Kashmir

Cop killed in terrorist firing at Kulgam in Kashmir

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021, 20:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) One Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed in action after suspected terrorists fired indiscriminately on a police party in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

"Terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on police party in Kulgam district. One policeman was injured in the attack and attained martyrdom. Area has been cordoned off," police said.

Meanwhile, additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation had been started to nab the attackers.

--IANS

zi/skp/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features