Cop protest: MHA intervenes, asks DP chief to solve issue

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry here on Tuesday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to address the situation arising out of protest by hundreds of cops against assault of some of their colleagues by lawyers in the last few days.

It directed Patnaik to deal with the issue, which erupted on November 2 following a clash between lawyers and policemen at Delhi's Tis Hazari court over a parking issue. A police car was set ablaze and 20 more vehicles were damaged.

Two policemen were suspended by the Delhi High Court and a judicial probe was ordered into the incident.

Taking note of the feelings, the MHA, Patnaik and other senior Delhi Police officers discussed the issue and decided to file a review petition on the Delhi High Court order regarding the Tis Hazari court incident. It was also decided to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured cops and pay a minimum Rs 25,000 as ex gratia to them. The Ministry was apprised that an FIR had been lodged over Monday's incident at the Saket court and appropriate legal actions were being taken. The Ministry said it had received a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the issue that led to the lawyer-cop clashes. Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is keeping an eye on the scenario. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police chief was asked to calm down the agitated police personnel and their families staging protest at the police headquarters (PHQ), which caused traffic chaos on the road connecting Laxmi Nagar to ITO. Demonstrators dispersed after many senior Delhi Police officers, including Patnaik, assured them of action against culprits, announced Rs 25,000 compensation for injured and two separate FIRs were registered over the Monday incident in which an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by advocates outside the Saket court. A video of the purported incident has gone viral showing lawyers thrashing the policeman, riding a motorcycle. One of the lawyers is also seen slapping the policeman. rak/pcj