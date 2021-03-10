Cop Sachin Vaze's name came in statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the government has decided to remove Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch because his name came up in the statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife.



"The government has decided to remove Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch. His name came up in the statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife," said Deshmukh.

Earlier in the Legislative Assembly today, Anil Deshmukh had said that Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

BJP members shout slogans and created a ruckus after the home minister announced the transfer of Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch, demanded his suspension and arrest.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also moved a motion of breach of privilege against Anil Deshmukh

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

