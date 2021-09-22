Cop shot dead in J-K's Kupwara after being mistaken as 'anti-national element'

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): A policeman died of bullet injury after he was mistakenly identified as an "anti-national element" while entering a temple late at night in the Handwara area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.



According to a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, "a sentry, after assuming the forced entry to be an attack, opened fire last night, leaving the policeman dead."

The statement said the policeman, Ajay Dhar, succumbed to the bullet injury.

"In an unfortunate incident last night, one policeman posted at Handwara police station, Ajay Dhar succumbed to bullet injury when he tried to forcefully enter a temple at midnight in the Handwara area of Kupwara district," said the police. (ANI)

