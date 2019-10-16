Cop shot himself dead at KCRs farmhouse in Telangana

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A cop shot himself down in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's farmhouse on Tuesday, police said.

Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet told ANI, "Around 11.30 pm an Armed Reserved Head Constable of TSSP Venkateshwarlu, who is guard Incharge at Chief Minister KCR's farmhouse has committed suicide by shooting himself down by 9mm Carbine weapon."



Reason for the suicide is not yet known, Davis said.

He said, it is suspected that he committed suicide because of over addiction towards alcohol.

"Last month he underwent treatment for de-addiction of alcohol and re-joined the services again on September 29, later again he was absent for services for two to three days without giving any information. Yesterday he again joined the services after his wife requested his senior officer," the Commissioner said.

He added, Venkateshwarlu was rushed by the other police personal to the Gajwel hospital but there he was declared brought dead.

"The dead body has been shifted to a government hospital for post mortem. However, a case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC in the concerned police station and further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

