COP26 should be the 'COP of action and implementation': India

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, meeting visiting UK Foreign Minister, Elizabeth Truss, discussed crucial issues related to COP26 and UK COP26 initiatives, India UK roadmap on bilateral cooperation, Commonwealth Declaration on Climate Change, etc.

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Assuring India's full support to the UK COP Presidency for the meaningful outcome of COP, India on Friday said the upcoming climate change summit should be the "COP of action and implementation".

The 26th edition of the United Nations annual climate change conference (COP26) will be held at UK's Glasgow where the world community will be negotiating emission reductions to keep the global temperatures rise restricted to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial era.

Yadav laid out India's expectations at the COP26 which include arriving at a consensus on unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement Rule Book, long-term climate finance, market-based mechanisms, etc., a release from theEnvironment, Forests and Climate Change Ministry said.

Stressing that COP26 should also initiate the process of setting the long-term climate finance for the post-2025 period, he said that India welcomes the UK COP26 Presidency's five key initiatives on sustainable land use, energy transition, low emission vehicle transition, climate finance, and adaptation.

In the meeting, both sides underlined the need for strengthening bilateral partnership and collaboration to facilitate the collective R&D of cutting-edge technologies and the transfer of proven technologies to drive low carbon pathways.

Both sides also agreed to explore ways and means to also strengthen global climate initiatives including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT Group), Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience, and Mission Innovation, the release added.

