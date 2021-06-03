Cops carry corpse on foot after family refuses to help in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Habibganj police station staff carried the corpse of a 32-year-old man found dead on railway tracks after his family refused to take his body in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.



According to an official statement of Madhya Pradesh Police, on Wednesday Habibganj police stated that a corpse was found in a drain between railway tracks behind Kanha Tower.

"To verify the information, two Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Amit Bhadauria and Abhimanyu Singh Rajawat went to the spot. They found the corpse in a drain between the tracts in a mutilated condition after being hit by a train. There was no road to the spot through which a vehicle could be taken there so the SIs carried the body on foot for 1km and brought it to the main road," the police said.

The statement added that police took the help of people residing nearby to identify the corpse, and the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Anoop Singh a resident of Ishwar Nagar in Bhopal.

"When police reached his house it was found locked, and it was discovered that his wife is pregnant and presently at her parents' home in Betul. His elder brother Ajab Singh was also contacted who said he was at a village in Sehore district. He said he had no relation with the deceased and would not come to collect the body for the last rites," police informed.

The statement added that after family members refused to come forward and claim the body of the deceased, both SIs carried the corpse on foot for 1 kilometre to the parked vehicle, from where it was taken to Gandhi Medical College for post-mortem.

After the post-mortem, the body was kept in a mortuary till it was cremated. (ANI)

