Cops chased, assaulted during protest against citizenship Act in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Policemen were chased and assaulted following a clash with an angry mob which was protesting against the new citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday.

The protesters pelted stones on policemen who were deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the protest.A section of the mob was seen hitting a policeman with baton and pushing him down.Police sources said protesters gathered around 1:15 pm in Zafrabad area and marched towards Seelampur.They said the protest was peaceful initially but suddenly turned violent while the mob was dispersing.The clash broke out when the policemen tried to control the situation and pacify the angry protesters who vandalised three buses and some motorbikes.The mob turned towards the cops present, pelted stones and chased them.The police fired tear gas shells and closed vehicular movement on the 66-feet road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad."Situation is under control now," Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar said.He said some police personnel have been injured. "Two public transport buses, one Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest."Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also shut entry and exit of five metro stations in and around the area -- Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. "Trains won't be halting at these stations," the DMRC said.The newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)