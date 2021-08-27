Cops injured in mob attack in UP district

The police team had gone on Thursday to remove the statue that had been installed without the requisite permission.

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 27 (IANS) A police inspector and some other police personnel were injured when a mob pelted stones and bricks at them when they tried to remove a Buddha statue that had been installed at the Saurikh trisection.

The staff of Nagar Palika and revenue department officials had accompanied the police team.

When the officials attempted to remove the statue, the mob that had been objecting to its removal suddenly started to pelt stones on them.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma rushed to the spot with additional force and managed to control the mob.

"The mob had attacked police personnel from atop roofs of the nearby markets in which an inspector and some other policemen were injured," a police officer said.

Inspector, Chhibramau, Vinod Kumar Mishra, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to a hospital.

SP Verma said that the statue has been kept at Saurikh Tiraha without permission.

He further said, "We are in the process of identifying the miscreants with the help of CCTV footage and strict action will be taken against them."

