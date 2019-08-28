Cops nab absconding criminal involved in Sambhal police killing

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday nabbed a wanted fugitive from Gurugram who is accused of being involved in the killing of two policemen in Sambhal district, last month.

The accused, identified as Dharampal was working in a private company in Gurugram under a different name, the police said.

After receiving information about the whereabouts of the accused, the police reached the office of the private company and nabbed the accused.



"We will be now interrogating the accused about the police rifle which was stolen in the incident," Sambhal Superintendent of Police(SP) Yamuna Prasad said.

The accused will be produced in the court on Wednesday.

Last month, a police van was attacked in Sambhal when it was transporting 24 under-trials to Moradabad Jail after presenting them in Chandausi court. The criminals shot two policemen and ran away with a rifle. Three prisoners also escaped during the incident. (ANI)

