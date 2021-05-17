Cops' quick action saves people from burning building

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Quick action from police, along with the fire service, led to four people being safely rescued from a major fire in a south Delhi market on Monday.

As per the police, upon receiving a call regarding a fire in a building in the Subhash Market, a team from the Kotla Mubarakpur police station led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Satya Prakash reached the area. Fire-fighting vehicles also reached the spot and began efforts to douse the blaze.