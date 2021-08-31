Cops throw hot milk on minor boy in Patna

Patna, Aug 31 (IANS) Refusing tea to cops of Patna police turned ugly for a minor boy on Monday night when formers threw a utensil of hot milk on him.

The victim, Suraj Kumar, 12, is a helping hand of his mother who runs a tea stall at Patna's busiest Hartali Mor near Pant Bhawan.

After the incident, a video of the incident also went viral on social media where the victim was sitting on a road divider with both his burnt legs.