Cops vs lawyers: Nov 3 order needs no clarification: HC

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that its November 3 order directing no coercive steps against the lawyers against whom FIRs were registered in the aftermath of Tis Hazari court violence on November 2 is "self-explanatory and needs no clarification".

The order was passed by a division bench, presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on a plea by the Home Ministry, seeking clarification on the court's earlier order.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, which directly controls Delhi Police, sought clarification whether protection was extended only with respect to the two FIRs registered on November 2 after the Tis Hazari violence and not the subsequent events.

During the course of hearing, the bench heard another application filed by the Delhi Police seeking expunction of certain observations made by the Court in its para 15 of the November 3 order. These observations pertain to the court's observations of the conduct of the Delhi Police ASIs and and top officials Harender Singh and Sanjay Singh on the day of the incident. After hearing both the applications, the bench clarified, "The observations given by the court on Nov 3 will not have any bearing on the ongoing judicial inquiry. Both the applications by MHA and Delhi Police stand disposed of."