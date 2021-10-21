'Cops who clicked selfies with Priyanka will face action'

Lucknow, Oct 21 (IANS) Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur has said that the women constables who posed for selfies with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, when she was stopped from proceeding towards Agra on Wednesday evening, will face action.

Photographs of women constables posing with Priyanka when she was stopped on the outskirts of Lucknow on her way to Agra have gone viral on the social media.