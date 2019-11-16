Core values of journalism are getting eroded: Vice President

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday, said that the core values of journalism are getting eroded as TV channels and newspapers are being set up by some business groups or political parties.

Naidu further said that "sensationalism has become the order of the day", adding news and views are being clubbed together these days.



Speaking on the occasion of National Press Day in New Delhi, Naidu said, "In the past, news used to be news, never it was interpreted or misinterpreted, now news and views are being clubbed together, that is the problem."

"Sensationalism has become order of the day, sensational news means senseless news. With Business groups, political parties and personalities setting up TV channels and newspapers to further their interests, core values of journalism are getting eroded," he added.

Naidu said that political parties should mention whichever newspaper belongs to them.

"You may ask me, do the political parties have no right to start a newspaper? Yes, but it should be mentioned, this is a newspaper by so and so political party," Naidu said. (ANI)