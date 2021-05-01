Corona curfew extended in 4 J&K districts

Srinagar, May 1 (IANS) Amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory, the J&K government on Saturday extended corona curfew in four districts till Thursday morning, officials said.

The four districts include Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu.

According to an official statement, the corona Curfew ending at 7 a.m. May 3, 2021 stands extended till 7 a.m. on May 6, 2021 in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu.