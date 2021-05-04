Corona curfew extended in 4 J&K districts till May 10

In addition, Samba district will also be under corona surfew from 7 p.m. on Wednesday May 5 till 7 a.m. on May 10.

Jammu, May 4 (IANS) In view of the trend in Covid cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, corona curfew in the four Jammu and Kashmir districts -- Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu -- which is in force till 7 a.m. on Thursday was extended till 7 a.m. on Monday.

The night curfew shall continue in all municipal/urban local body limits of all districts, including the above five. Night curfew and other restrictions when curfew is not there will continue as before.

The decisions were taken after a detailed assessment of the overall Covid scenario across the Union Territory during a high-level meeting chaired by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, as part of the regular monitoring and assessment of the situation.

Sinha took stock of the district wise logistics, trend of daily cases, Covid testing capacities, recovery rate and active cases in the UT.

He also reviewed the status of oxygen generation and supply against the required demand, bed occupancy in hospitals, status of vaccination drive under different age groups, containment activity in both the divisions along with district-wise Covid-19 cases.

The Lt Governor directed to increase Covid dedicated beds with oxygen cylinders support in peripheral hospitals.

He also emphasised on ensuring effective triaging of the patients reaching hospitals, and further directed for strict implementation of hospital referral policy, besides proper patient management through dedicated call centres and helpline numbers.

--IANS

zi/vd