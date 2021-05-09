Corona curfew extended in entire J&K till May 17

Srinagar, May 9 (IANS) Corona curfew was extended on Sunday for the entire Jammu and Kashmir for seven more days up to May 17.

Authorities said the ongoing corona curfew which would end at 7 a.m. on Monday has been extended by another week till 7 a.m. next Monday.

"The extended lockdown shall remain effective in all the 20 districts of J&K," officials said.