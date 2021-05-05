'Corona curfew' in UP extended till May 10 morning

As a result, all the restrictions under 'corona curfew' will now continue till 7 a.m. on May 10.

Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) The ongoing 'closure' in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till May 10, according to UP additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal.

All shops and establishments will remain closed during this period.

The UP government had earlier extended the closure till 7 a.m. on Thursday and made it mandatory for people to carry an e-pass if they needed to step out for essential services during the period.

People can apply for the e-pass by visiting the official website.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has already extended restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 12 to ensure a peaceful law and order situation and proper distancing amid a surge in Covid cases.

The e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state. Identification documents with a picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for the online application for an e-pass, officials said.

