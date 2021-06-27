'Corona curfew' lifted during day in MP

Bhopal, June 27 (IANS) With the coronavirus infections in Madhya Pradesh reporting a steady decline, the state government has lifted the 'corona curfew' during daytime on Sundays. This has led to livelihoods and businesses returning back to normal.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Covid-19 situation is now under control in Madhya Pradesh. There are 35 districts in the state where not a single new Covid-positive case has been reported and the active cases have fallen below the 1,000 mark. That is why Sunday's 'corona curfew' has been lifted with immediate effect. However, night curfew will remain in force in the state, he said.