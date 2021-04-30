Corona Sewa Yagya rolled out under Gujarat Governor's guidance

Gandhinagar, April 30 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday launched a three-pronged approach in the fight against coronavirus, comprising ration supply to Class-IV healthcare workers, providing oxygen concentrators to hospitals and spreading awareness about getting vaccinated. The first batch of ration supply was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from the governor's residence in Gandhinagar.

With the help of Yuva Unstoppable, a non governmental organization (NGO), the Gujarat governor has set out a plan for a massive grassroot level initiative to combat and manage the current situation and make a difference.

The focus pillars of the Sewa Yagya are 'SUPPORT' where Class-IV healthcare staff will be provided three months of ration supply, 'LIFE' under which hospitals will be supplied oxygen concentrators, and 'PREVENTION' wherein an awareness campaign will be rolled out across the smaller districts to sensitize people on the importance of being vaccinated.

In these tough times of the second corona wave, the frontline warriors like healthcare workers have been working tirelessly. The Class-IV healthcare workers who are at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid are suffering the maximum and are still working and risking their health for others. In an effort to acknowledge their efforts, the governor through 'Corona Sewa Yagya' SUPPORT initiative will provide support to 1 lakh such Covid Warriors, which will include nurses, para-medical, support staff, ward boys, lab technicians, sanitation workers and others.

Acharya Devvrat said, "The government is working tirelessly and doing its best; so, we should join hands and support the government as one big team driven by one mission. Seeing the intensity of the second wave of the Covid-19 cases, we reached out to everyone without wasting any further time. This is just the start of the journey in the fight against Covid-19. The initiative will create a ripple effect by ensuring that maximum lives are saved, the morale of our healthcare workers remains high and dissemination of right information reaches to the grassroots level."

Gujarat CM Rupani flagged off over 16 trucks from the governor's residence in Gandhinagar to Jamnagar carrying food supplies. The ration will be handed over to Class 4 Frontline healthcare workers to support them and their families' basic needs for three months.

To combat the shortage in the supply of medical oxygen and stabilise the healthcare infrastructure, the LIFE initiative will activate deployment of oxygen concentrators which can help buy crucial time when the patient's oxygen levels drop. This machine filters oxygen from the atmosphere and can help boost the oxygen level. Deploying oxygen concentrators at hospitals will also help in reducing dependence on refilling cylinders and their transport. The oxygen concentrators will be sent to Public Hospitals, Covid-19 Clinics, Primary Health Centres, Dedicated Covid Hospitals and Dedicated Covid Health Centres.

Through the third prong of the Yagya, PREVENTION initiative will ensure that awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated reaches the smaller towns and districts of Gujarat.

Amitabh Shah of the Yuva Unstoppable said, "We are grateful to the Governor, the Gujarat CM and our corporate partners for launching this campaign. We plan to continue our selfless endeavour till things return to normal for everyone."

--IANS

amc/bg