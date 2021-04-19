Corona test mandatory for patients visiting Haryana hospitals

Also, in view of the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, surgeries in Civil Hospitals have been discontinued.

Chandigarh, April 19 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said COVID-19 test would be conducted for patients going to private and government hospitals with symptoms like cough, cold, sore throat or fever to ensure proper treatment is given to them.

The Health Minister, while presiding over the meeting of the state-level Covid monitoring committee, said all devotees returning from Kumbh Mela would be tested for coronavirus at the entry points of Haryana so that the people suffering from the virus could be treated separately.

He said the Health Department would take initiative to conduct corona tests and to administer corona vaccine to farmers sitting on sit-protests on the state border.

For this, first talks will be held with the farmers' leaders. Along with this, the Urban Local Bodies Department has been given the responsibility of sanitizing all the cities in the state and the Panchayat Department in all the villages.

The Health Minister further directed the Director General of Police to ensure that for all religious, political, social and family functions, indoor gathering of not more 50 persons is allowed and outdoor gathering of not more than 200 is allowed.

Also a corona curfew should be strictly imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. He said no lockdown will be imposed in the state.

--IANS

vg/ash